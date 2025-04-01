Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Decreases By 22.3%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,622,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 2,089,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 772.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Keppel DC REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

