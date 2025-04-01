Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Decreases By 22.3%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,622,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 2,089,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 772.8 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.
