Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declines By 23.3%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 3,106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUGDF traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.29. 26,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.60. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$31.55.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.3027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 4.24%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.