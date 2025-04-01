Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Drops By 23.3%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,665,400 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 4,781,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.2 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.