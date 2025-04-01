Short Interest in Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Decreases By 16.1%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 3,325,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUKPF stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

