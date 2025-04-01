Short Interest in Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Decreases By 16.1%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 3,325,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OUKPF stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $12.52.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
