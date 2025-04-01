Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Decreases By 26.9%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

CXE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

