Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Rises By 40.4%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.75. 7,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

