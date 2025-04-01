Short Interest in Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Decreases By 18.6%

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nature Wood Group Price Performance

NWGL stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Nature Wood Group Company Profile

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

