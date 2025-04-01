Short Interest in Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Expands By 28.6%

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

