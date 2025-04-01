Short Interest in Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Expands By 28.6%

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Next 15 Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.
About Next 15 Group
