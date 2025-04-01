Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Increases By 25.0%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PSSWF stock remained flat at $25.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. PSI Software has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

