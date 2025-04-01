Short Interest in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Increases By 34.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $52,370.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,977.68. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,087 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $60,651.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,412.96. This trade represents a 22.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,381. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 122.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 100,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PUBM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 443,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,575. The company has a market cap of $450.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $25.36.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
