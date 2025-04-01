Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Increases By 34.0%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
DALXF stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.16.
About Spartan Delta
