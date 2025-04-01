Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Increases By 34.0%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

DALXF stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

