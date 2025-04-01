Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Drops By 26.1%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:KAEPY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 2,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,757. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

