Short Interest in Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Grows By 44.8%

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THOGF remained flat at C$25.75 on Tuesday. Toho Gas has a 1 year low of C$25.75 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.60.
About Toho Gas
