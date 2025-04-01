Short Interest in VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Declines By 18.2%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
VusionGroup Price Performance
OTCMKTS SRBEF opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. VusionGroup has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $170.00.
About VusionGroup
