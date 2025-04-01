Short Interest in VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Declines By 18.2%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

VusionGroup Price Performance

OTCMKTS SRBEF opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. VusionGroup has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

