Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Expands By 27.5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 785,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBX. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Wallbox by 2,888.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

