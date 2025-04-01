Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Expands By 27.5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 785,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBX. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Wallbox
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox
Wallbox Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of WBX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbox
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.