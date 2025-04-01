Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Grows By 30.0%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Woolworths has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

