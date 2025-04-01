Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Decreases By 17.1%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 694,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 85.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ XLO opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

