Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $58.06, but opened at $59.47. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 202,504 shares.

Specifically, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $2,418,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

