Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silo Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 15,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.01. Silo Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%.

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

