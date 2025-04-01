Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $2,257,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,177.28. This trade represents a 39.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

