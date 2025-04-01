Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 90,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 87,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 5,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

