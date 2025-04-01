SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.3 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SMTGF remained flat at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $54.96.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
