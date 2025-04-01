SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.3 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMTGF remained flat at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $54.96.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

