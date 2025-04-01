Smithson Investment Trust PLC (SSON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on May 2nd

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:SSON opened at GBX 1,426.04 ($18.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,511.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,473.55. Smithson Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,340 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,575.04 ($20.35).
Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Smithson Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 317.04%.
About Smithson Investment Trust
Smithson aims to provide its shareholders with a similar investment experience to the Fundsmith Equity Fund, being a superior risk-adjusted return over the long term, but by investing in a group of global small and mid capitalisation listed companies with a market cap of £500m to £15bn, which we believe can compound in value over many years, if not decades, hence the name, Smithson.
