Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.2 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

SDXOF stock remained flat at $64.46 during trading on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $112.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.