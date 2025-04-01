Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.2 days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
SDXOF stock remained flat at $64.46 during trading on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $112.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.
Sodexo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.