Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Volatility & Risk

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Integrated Roofing’s competitors have a beta of 8.70, meaning that their average share price is 770% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million -$27.40 million 0.00 Solar Integrated Roofing Competitors $1.34 billion -$247.96 million 0.16

Solar Integrated Roofing’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.8% of shares of all “Drilling Oil & Gas Wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Drilling Oil & Gas Wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A Solar Integrated Roofing Competitors -129.97% -11.64% -4.33%

Summary

Solar Integrated Roofing competitors beat Solar Integrated Roofing on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

