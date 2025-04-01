Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, installation, or technology development of solar energy systems, including solar panel manufacturing, installation services, and related support industries. They offer investors exposure to the renewable energy sector and are influenced by technological advances, policy initiatives, and market trends geared toward sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,100,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.68. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $8.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,316,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $537.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.84.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.39. 5,570,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,957. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.47.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,410. Vistra has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $302.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,775. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.69. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.44.

