Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 90,622 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 90,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $6,292,791.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,421.44. This represents a 46.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
SLNO traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of -1.70. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLNO. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
