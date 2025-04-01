SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Update

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,200 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 1,757,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SolGold Stock Down 20.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SolGold has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.70.
SolGold Company Profile
