SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Update

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,200 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 1,757,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SolGold Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SolGold has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.70.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

