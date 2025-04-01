Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) (CVE:PBR) Senior Officer Andrea Laird Sells 30,000 Shares

Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) (CVE:PBR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrea Laird sold 30,000 shares of Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

Andrea Laird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Andrea Laird sold 20,000 shares of Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Andrea Laird sold 1,000 shares of Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$610.00.

Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) Stock Performance

CVE:PBR opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. Soma Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$607,860.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) Company Profile

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

