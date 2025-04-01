Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,561,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,171,206 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $11.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 18.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 208,914 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

