S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 14,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

