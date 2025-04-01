Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 31st

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and General Electric are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, development, and commercialization of outer space. These companies can include satellite manufacturers, launch service providers, and other firms that develop technologies for space missions and infrastructure. Investors in space stocks are often attracted by the rapid advancements in space technology and the potential for significant long-term growth in the emerging space economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $153.86. 27,562,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,281,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $531.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,747. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.00. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $537.63.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,968. General Electric has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

