SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Cut by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $288.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $206.29 and a 52 week high of $289.45. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

