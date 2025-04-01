SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $288.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $206.29 and a fifty-two week high of $289.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

