SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 235,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 106,266 shares.The stock last traded at $45.83 and had previously closed at $45.75.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
