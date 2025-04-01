SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 235,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 106,266 shares.The stock last traded at $45.83 and had previously closed at $45.75.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.