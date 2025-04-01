SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMI) Announces Dividend of $0.06

SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

MYMI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864. SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2029. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMI was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

