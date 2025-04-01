SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 103,776 shares.The stock last traded at $40.50 and had previously closed at $40.50.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,066,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

