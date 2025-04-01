Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 3,614,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

