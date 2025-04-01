Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,773,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 target price (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.47.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $551.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $260.80 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

