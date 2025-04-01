Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for 3.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $178.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,231,786. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

