Starr Indemnity & Liability Co Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Starr Indemnity & Liability Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 553,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,874,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 19.2% of Starr Indemnity & Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $325,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 697,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

