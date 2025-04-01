STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.