Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in March

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 1,013,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 551.5 days.
Stockland Price Performance
Stockland stock remained flat at $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
About Stockland
