Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in March

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 1,013,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 551.5 days.

Stockland Price Performance

Stockland stock remained flat at $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland

(Get Free Report)

See Also

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.