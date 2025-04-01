StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 14.9 %

AUMN opened at $0.21 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

