StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 14.9 %
AUMN opened at $0.21 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12.
About Golden Minerals
