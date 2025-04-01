StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.26 on Friday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
China Pharma Company Profile
