StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to “Strong-Buy”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE GFI opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $5,346,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

