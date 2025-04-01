StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,225 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,658,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,402,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. InvesTrust bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

