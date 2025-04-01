StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8,135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 210.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,327 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

