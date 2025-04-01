StoneX Group Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $593,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 650,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 406,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

