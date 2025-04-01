StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 21,923 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IJH stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

